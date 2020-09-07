National Ready Mixed Concrete Association and Grey Matters Announce First-Ever Global Concrete Summit 2020
Conference and exhibition will be held virtually from November 30 to December 10, 2020
We are excited this year to have the event on a virtual platform after having it organized live for 10 consecutive years in Dubai-UAE”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) and Grey Matters are pleased to announce the first-ever Global Concrete Summit. From November 30 to December 10, this first-of-a-kind virtual conference and exhibition will bring practitioners, researchers, and policy makers together to exchange the latest ideas, knowledge, and tools to build the future of concrete construction.
— Rabih Fakih
“Our industry, along with the rest of the economy, is having to adapt to a new environment. The learning opportunities and industry advancements can’t stop because of the pandemic,” said Mike Philipps, President of the NRMCA. “We are excited about the Global Concrete Summit not only for its relevance to the industry but also for the dynamic way that we have been able to adapt to changing norms while still providing valuable information. It really speaks to the commitment and tenacity of the individuals that make up the concrete industry.”
NRMCA has hosted an international conference on concrete technology and sustainability since 2006 in the United States, South America and the Middle East. The Global Concrete Summit is the first time the conference will be hosted as a virtual event.
“We are excited this year to have the event on a virtual platform after having it organized live for 10 consecutive years in Dubai-UAE. This is an extension of our ongoing relationship with NRMCA, in which we offer NRMCA education and certification programs in the Middle East and other parts of Asia and Africa,” said Rabih Fakih, Managing Director of Grey Matters. “This is another successful milestone for the concrete industry at a Global level this time.”
Experts from around the world will present on the latest developments related to design, specifying, manufacturing, testing, construction, maintenance, and research of concrete as it relates to sustainable development. Topics include innovation, resilience, life cycle assessment, low impact development, social responsibility, human health, and more.
About National Ready Mixed Concrete Association
NRMCA is celebrating 90 years of representing the producers of ready mixed concrete and the companies that provide materials, equipment and support to the industry. It conducts education, training, promotion, research, engineering, safety, environmental, technological, lobbying and regulatory programs.
About Grey Matters
Grey Matters is the only professional entity to serve the concrete industry in an innovative manner catering the trading, training and the consultancy related businesses. The vision began in 2007 and materialized in February 2008. Grey Matters Head Office is based in Dubai - UAE, and caters the Gulf and the Middle East region with an office in Doha-Qatar.
