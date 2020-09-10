A Variety of Addlux LED Lighting Technologies Enable Backlighting of Any Translucent Material

Addlux Limited Astrolux Backlighting Technology by Addlux LED Light Sheet by Addlux

Addlux releases new article to help customers select the most suitable LED technology to brightly illuminate their designs.

At Addlux, we specialise in advising customers on the choice of the most compatible and most economical LED lighting technology for their chosen design and material choice” — Niels Fullerton-Batten, Managing Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently Addlux published an article* describing how the correct choice of an LED technology with a specific translucent material can enable even and bright illumination of different translucent materials ranging from stone, plastics, fabric, printed graphics and even to wood.

Typically, materials which are more opaque and have stronger colouration offer more flexibility when choosing an LED lighting solution. Good examples of this are natural stone panels such as onyx and quartzite, followed by engineered agate or glass panels with multiple interlayers.

From the outset it is important to know the level of translucency or light transmission through the surface material in order to be able to decide on the optimum lighting solution for the material of choice. When light transmission values are not available from supplier for a chosen material, Addlux will even offer free sample testing of a preferred translucent material in combination with the various competing LED lighting technologies. In addition, Addlux pre-order technical support has helped overcome issues that can occur when backlighting thinner and more translucent materials, such as lighting hotspots.

Most common translucent materials used as backlit diffusers are:

• Natural stone e.g. onyx, alabaster, quartzite – naturally translucent when cut in thin sections. Also, engineered stone like agate panels and stone veneers.

• Glass – available in many forms e.g. textured, printed, laminated, stained glass art and recycled glass

• Variety of plastics – acrylic, polycarbonate, stone imitations like Corian, light filter sheets, recycled plastics and composites

• Fabric canvas, often held in place with a silicone strip to provide tension

• Printed graphics on paper, vinyl or Duratrans

• Wood veneer

Features and benefits of Addlux LED backlighting technologies and support include:

• illumination with white, RGB or RGBW LEDs

• versatility in design

• bespoke sizing and shapes

• use of high quality, long warranty LED components

• pre-order expert professional advice

• competitive prices and fast delivery

• excellent post-sales support

* The article, “Backlighting for Any Translucent Material” can be found here: https://www.addlux.com/backlighting-translucent-materials/

About Addlux Limited: We are a supplier of bespoke LED Lighting components for B2B and private customers. We specialise in LED Light Sheet, LED Light Boxes, Astrolux LED back-lighting and Raylux edge-lighting solutions for backlighting translucent materials. For more information on Addlux LED Lighting Technologies visit https://www.addlux.com/ or contact us directly by email (info@addlux.com) or by phone (+44 (0)333 800 1828).