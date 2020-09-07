Increasing Investments By Major Companies In Big Data And Analytics Is Driving Market Growth

Blockchain Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing investments in business intelligence and data analytics tools by major companies, and their adoption of different styles of analytics to resolve their business imperatives and personalize the service or product according to the customers aspirations boosts the growth of the big data and analytics market. For instance, Costco, a major retailer that collects its customers data on purchase to provide personalized service was able to warn customers who bought stone fruits of possible contamination using the analytics software instead of sending a blanket message to everyone. This increasing need to personalize the service to cater to the customers compels businesses to invest in data analytics tools, thereby increasing demand for the big data and analytics market.

The global big data and analytics market is expected to grow from $134.31 billion in 2019 to $130.08 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.93%. The decline in growth rate is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The big data and analytics market is then expected to recover and reach $188.07 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 12.99%.

According to big data analytics market trends, the agile process success in software development and the development of latest technologies have made it very popular in the innovation and big data industry. Few leading-edge organizations use an agile approach to manage their data systems. Agile is a technique for designing applications or handling operations more effectively in IT organizations.

Broadly, it is a collaborative methodology where cross-functional teams develop and create minimally viable products (MVPs) and features quickly, test them with consumers, and optimize and improve them in rapid iterations. Agile process helps making changes in the workflow even at the later stages, which will help working in the best interests of the client. Agile organizations have a 70% chance of being in the top quartile of organizational health, indicating the best long-term performance amongst competitors. These companies become more customer centric, have higher revenue growth, and a more engaged workforce.

The big data and analytics market consists of sales of big data and analytics software used for data mining and predictive modeling. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the development of software for big data and analytics like Hadoop, Tableau, Qubole and others.

The global big data and analytics market is segmented by analytics tools into dashboard & data visualization, self-service tools, data mining & warehousing, reporting, and others. By deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By end use industry, it is segmented into BFSI, retail, manufacturing, IT and telecom, government, healthcare, utility, and others. By application, it is segmented into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, spatial analytics, workforce analytics, risk & credit analytics, transportation analytics, and others.

