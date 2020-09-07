Registrations Open for Westwin's Plan China 2020 Marketing Conference in October

An industry leader in providing one-stop China digital marketing solutions has opened registrations its highly-anticipated marketing conference in October.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westwin’s Plan China 2020 Marketing Conference scheduled for Oct. 9 is just a few weeks away, and representatives with the event say the agenda is one that will equip all attendees with everything they need to succeed with marketing to the China market.

"We have a tremendous lineup of experts providing attendees with an information-filled agenda," said Larry You, the company’s Global Marketing Director.

Larry You explained that the conference, which will be held at The Keynote Auditorium, David Game College in London, is a China-centered digital marketing conference hosted by Westwin in London. The conference will share the latest trends and insights about China's digital marketing/e-commerce solutions, such as WeChat, Weibo, Tik Tok, Douyin, Baidu, Cross border e-commerce, and more. Tickets are available.

As for the agenda for the highly-anticipated marketing conference, Alain de Maurier, sales and marketing director, EMEA, Westwin, will provide an opening keynote, entitled, A Glimpse into 2020 China Digital Marketing.

Maurier's opening keynote will take a look at China's marketing trends and topics over the last 12 months and reveal how brands in China are responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

Additional agenda items include:

• Opportunities for UK Businesses in China - Targeting the Chinese Consumer by Chris Lethbridge, UK Sector Lead, China-Britain Business Council.

• Tapping into China’s Trade Opportunity Through Traditional & E-Trade by Kristina Coluccia, Lead of Business Advisory, Woodburn Global.

• Embracing China’s New Retail Post COVID-19 by Zarina Kanji, Alibaba Group, Business Development, UK & Nordics, and Chris Potts, Channel & Alliances Director, Alibaba Cloud Europe.

• Find Your Search Engine Marketing Strategy in China by Jie Zhang, BD Manager, Westwin.

• Marketing Techniques on TikTok and other ByteDance Apps by Leo Hsu, Team Leader at TikTok UK.

• WeChat, A Closer Look at China’s Super App by Christina Xu, Founder, China Marketing Corp.

• The State of China’s Unique Programmatic Advertising Landscape by David Nottingham, EU General Manager, iPinYou & Deep Zero.

• Panel: UK & China: Unlocking Collaboration by Janet Hull OBE, Director of Marketing Strategy IPA, Chair AA/DIT UK Advertising Export Group; Amy Lou, Founder, AL & EASTWEST Consulting Ltd., and Aisling Conlon, Head of the UK Advertising Exports Group (UKAEG).

"This is the event to help you empower your agency with China expertise and execute digital marketing campaigns in China effortlessly," Larry You said, before adding, "This event will give you insights on China search engine marketing (SEM), social media giants WeChat & Weibo, e-commerce, programmatic advertising and more."

The Plan China 2020 Marketing Conference, according to the conference organizers, is specifically designed for chief marketing officers, chief brand officers, advertising strategists, social media managers, creative directors, local, regional and national brands.

In addition, the conference will empower attendees with five interactive discussion panels; Q&A with ten plus speakers; two-plus hours of dedicated networking; Fresh ideas to inspire your audiences; New tools to tell your brand's story in China; Social events Including a cocktail party.

For more information, please visit https://planchina.co.uk/news/.

About Westwin

Westwin, formerly known as Microsoft Online (MSN China), is a leading technology-driven digital marketing company that focuses on cross-border business. It provides branding strategies and digital marketing solutions to help customers achieve success in China and around the world. Westwin is a certified marketing & advertising partner of Baidu, Tencent WeChat, Sina Weibo, and many other major digital platforms in China. With years of experience in cross-border business and partnership growth, Westwin is equipped with the knowledge and expertise to take businesses to the next level in overseas markets.

