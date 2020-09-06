Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,938 in the last 365 days.

North American Kariya Energy set to acquire oil and gas assets in various African jurisdictions, targeting producing assets and developing small-scale LNG

Kariya Energy Download logo

Kariya Energy (https://KariyaEnergy.com/) announced today that it will enter into various definitive agreement to acquire upstream and midstream oil and gas assets in African countries.

Kariya Energy’s technical and financial strength puts it in a position to bring Canadian and American ingenuity into the growing oil and natural gas market in Africa.

Kariya Energy and its management team’s engagements and experience with various deep and shallow water projects in Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Congo DRC, Congo Republic and Gabon makes these countries great investment possibilities. After spending 16 months reviewing data from various IOC’s, Kariya Energy will be pursuing acquisitions of various exploration and development plays either through Farm-in deals or operatorship through risk service contracts, or direct negotiations with sovereign governments.

Kariya Energy will continue with its current and ongoing support by providing technical, financial, and operational support for oil and gas companies currently operating in Nigeria, Congo and Gabon.

Kariya Energy’s strategy has focused on the innovation and evaluation of new opportunities for resource extraction with great technology that has produced results.

Kariya Energy will pursue profitable small-scale LNG projects across Africa, a niche that its leadership has been skilful in building and making it profitable and scalable, boasting significant potential across the African market.

With its technology, Kariya can turn around African small-scale LNG and work with partners in addressing off-grid power generation for industrial and residential needs in remote locations and deal with issues around energy poverty.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kariya Energy.

Media Contact: operations@kariyaenergy.com

About Kariya Energy: Kariya Energy (https://KariyaEnergy.com/) is an energy firm focused on upstream and midstream petroleum industry operations and investment.

You just read:

North American Kariya Energy set to acquire oil and gas assets in various African jurisdictions, targeting producing assets and developing small-scale LNG

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.