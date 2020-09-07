Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,995 in the last 365 days.

Avaamo Named Customer Service Chatbot Provider - Company of the Year at Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards

avaamo-conversational-ai-platform

Avaamo: AI driven conversational computing for the enterprise

The award is a testament to Avaamo’s disruptive innovation, that has transformed how large enterprises interact with their customers, employees, and partners.

LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conversational AI leader Avaamo has been awarded the “2020 Indian Customer Service Chatbot Provider - Company of the Year” title at the 18th edition of Frost & Sullivan's India ICT Best Practices Awards. Avaamo was honored for the second consecutive year, having previously received Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Indian AI Virtual Assistant Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company qualified for the honor after being shortlisted through Frost & Sullivan’s proprietary methodology, along with in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking. An independent jury comprising ICT stalwarts and industry experts then selected the final winners.

"We are thrilled that our technology and efforts to deliver superior customer experiences have brought us another win at Frost & Sullivan's India ICT Awards," said Ram Menon, Founder and CEO, Avaamo. "To have won this award is a strong validation of our efforts and expertise. The 2020 pandemic crisis has thrown enterprises into uncharted territory, and as a result, accelerated the shift towards automation and conversational AI. Our ability to deploy solutions in a matter of weeks has helped several new customers counter the effects of the sudden change. We look forward to providing enterprises the support that they need through these volatile times, and ensuring that their stakeholders’ needs are met.”

Frost & Sullivan’s India ICT Best Practices Awards celebrate the achievements of the IT industry's best innovators, disruptors and leaders. Companies are recognized for their growth and market strategies, product development abilities, and technological innovation. Benchmarked against the highest standards in the industry, the award recipients represent the leading companies in the technology arena.


About Avaamo

Avaamo is an omni-channel conversational AI platform that allows global enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences to customers, employees, and partners. Our patented artificial intelligence technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning, automates conversations in large enterprises across healthcare, telecom, financial services, education, retail, insurance, and many more industries. It also automates vertical specific interactions for HR, IT service desk, supply chain, and more. Avaamo automates billions of interactions annually, in over 30 languages, and integrates with 150 of the most common business applications used in the enterprise today.

Prachi Pandey
Avaamo
+1 650-383-5660
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

Learn about Avaamo's conversational AI platform

You just read:

Avaamo Named Customer Service Chatbot Provider - Company of the Year at Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.