Avaamo Named Customer Service Chatbot Provider - Company of the Year at Frost & Sullivan's 2020 India ICT Awards
The award is a testament to Avaamo’s disruptive innovation, that has transformed how large enterprises interact with their customers, employees, and partners.LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conversational AI leader Avaamo has been awarded the “2020 Indian Customer Service Chatbot Provider - Company of the Year” title at the 18th edition of Frost & Sullivan's India ICT Best Practices Awards. Avaamo was honored for the second consecutive year, having previously received Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Indian AI Virtual Assistant Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company qualified for the honor after being shortlisted through Frost & Sullivan’s proprietary methodology, along with in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking. An independent jury comprising ICT stalwarts and industry experts then selected the final winners.
"We are thrilled that our technology and efforts to deliver superior customer experiences have brought us another win at Frost & Sullivan's India ICT Awards," said Ram Menon, Founder and CEO, Avaamo. "To have won this award is a strong validation of our efforts and expertise. The 2020 pandemic crisis has thrown enterprises into uncharted territory, and as a result, accelerated the shift towards automation and conversational AI. Our ability to deploy solutions in a matter of weeks has helped several new customers counter the effects of the sudden change. We look forward to providing enterprises the support that they need through these volatile times, and ensuring that their stakeholders’ needs are met.”
Frost & Sullivan’s India ICT Best Practices Awards celebrate the achievements of the IT industry's best innovators, disruptors and leaders. Companies are recognized for their growth and market strategies, product development abilities, and technological innovation. Benchmarked against the highest standards in the industry, the award recipients represent the leading companies in the technology arena.
About Avaamo
Avaamo is an omni-channel conversational AI platform that allows global enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences to customers, employees, and partners. Our patented artificial intelligence technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning, automates conversations in large enterprises across healthcare, telecom, financial services, education, retail, insurance, and many more industries. It also automates vertical specific interactions for HR, IT service desk, supply chain, and more. Avaamo automates billions of interactions annually, in over 30 languages, and integrates with 150 of the most common business applications used in the enterprise today.
Prachi Pandey
Avaamo
+1 650-383-5660
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Learn about Avaamo's conversational AI platform