Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2700 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 1:39 am, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect stabbed both victims. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, September 6, 2020, 31 year-old Orlando Hudson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).