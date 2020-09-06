Arrest Made in a Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense: 5000 Block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch, have announced an arrest has been made in connection with a Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the 5000 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest.

Between approximately 12:00 pm and 12:30 pm, the female victim was approached by the suspect, who then engaged in unwanted sexual contact. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Saturday, September 5, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Prince William County Police Department arrested 44 year-old Thomas Michael Hayes, of Manassas, VA. He will go through the extradition process where he will be transported from Virginia to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch where he will be charged with Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse.