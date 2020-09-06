Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 68 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,896 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) and an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth and Sixth Districts announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offenses in the district.

 

  • On Thursday, September 3, 2020, at approximately 12:45 pm, the victim was operating a vehicle for hire with the suspect as a passenger.  The vehicle stopped in the 1000 block of 7th Street, Northeast.  The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property.  The suspect took property from the victim and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 20-125-877

 

  • On Friday, September 4, 2020, at approximately 3:13 am, two suspects entered an establishment in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast.  One of the suspects brandished a handgun at an employee and attempted to open the security door.  The suspects failed to open the security door and fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 20-126-171

 

  • On Friday, September 4, 2020, at approximately 4:20 pm, members of the Fifth District were in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northeast.  The officers observed the suspect enter a vehicle that was taken in the Armed Carjacking in the 1000 block of 7th Street, Northeast.  The officers apprehended the suspect.  CCN: 20-126-445

 

On Friday, September 4, 2020, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife), Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Receiving Stolen Property.

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) and an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.