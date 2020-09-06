Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) and an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth and Sixth Districts announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offenses in the district.
- On Thursday, September 3, 2020, at approximately 12:45 pm, the victim was operating a vehicle for hire with the suspect as a passenger. The vehicle stopped in the 1000 block of 7th Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took property from the victim and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 20-125-877
- On Friday, September 4, 2020, at approximately 3:13 am, two suspects entered an establishment in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun at an employee and attempted to open the security door. The suspects failed to open the security door and fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 20-126-171
- On Friday, September 4, 2020, at approximately 4:20 pm, members of the Fifth District were in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northeast. The officers observed the suspect enter a vehicle that was taken in the Armed Carjacking in the 1000 block of 7th Street, Northeast. The officers apprehended the suspect. CCN: 20-126-445
On Friday, September 4, 2020, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife), Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Receiving Stolen Property.