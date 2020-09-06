Mindful Missions of SC Awarded Coveted License to Serve as Child Placing Agency
The non-profit organization will be working closely with SCDHHS to place children in need.
At Mindful Missions of SC, we strive to assist, build, educate, and nourish the lives of the children in our community”SOUTH CAROLINA, US, September 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindful Missions of SC is pleased to announce it has been licensed to serve as a Child Placing Agency in the state of South Carolina.
Mindful Missions of SC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) registered organization focused on making a long-term impact by helping kids living in poverty. The organization believes there are individuals in every community with untapped potential, ready to make their community a better place. With community support, Mindful Missions of SC provides children and communities with proven life-changing programs, resources, and tools.
In the organization’s most recent news, Mindful Missions of SC is excited to announce they have been awarded with a coveted license to serve as a Child Placing Agency in the state of South Carolina. This license will enable Mindful Missions of SC to work closely with SCDHHS to place children that are in need and are actively beginning the process of recruiting and credentialing foster parents.
“We truly couldn’t be more pleased with our recent announcement to act as a Child Placing Agency,” says founder of Mindful Missions of SC, Donnette Dawn Thomas. “At Mindful Missions of SC, we strive to assist, build, educate, and nourish the lives of the children in our community. All of our programs and services, of which there are many, are led with sophistication, innovation, and compassion, while addressing the entire well-being of the child. We are grateful we will continue to support the needs of those in our community through our expanded Child Placement services.”
In addition to being licensed as a Child Placing Agency, Mindful Missions of SC will also be working in a therapeutic capacity to serve these children and their families from a clinical standpoint. These programs and its staff will address underlying issues and limiting thoughts, beliefs, and attitudes that perpetuate self-destructive behaviors.
For more information about Mindful Missions of SC, please visit www.mmofsc.org.
About Mindful Missions
Mindful Missions of SC is independently owned and operated by individuals who have committed to making a difference and to serve the greater good in every way they can. It is this dedication that makes it possible for the organization’s staff to address the specific needs of every client.
