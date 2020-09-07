Pro Skater™Tony Hawk Features at Esports BAR+ Americas
Esports BAR, the world’s esports business arena series, to feature Pro Skater™ Tony Hawk fireside chat at digital edition, Esports BAR+ Americas, Sept 22-25
Tony's experience, sporting achievements and the contribution he’s made to the industry are unparalleled...his insights...are sure to prove both fascinating and inspiring to our delegates.”PARIS, FRANCE, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esports BAR, the world’s esports business arena series, today announces a fireside chat from Pro Skater™ Tony Hawk at this month’s digital edition, Esports BAR+ Americas, September 22-25
— Arnaud Verlhac, Director, Esports BAR
Bringing together the esports industry’s global leaders with those businesses that naturally connect and collaborate with the sector in a completely digital experience for the first time this September, Esports BAR+ Americas, will feature Tony Hawk. World skateboarding champion for twelve consecutive years, the most recognised action-sports figure on the planet, Tony’s brand includes the billion dollar Pro Skater™ franchise.
In a fireside chat, Esports - A driving force, Tony will discuss his life and esports, how he started out and how he sees the future. Drawing on his own incredible and unrivalled career, he will also explore how esports can help young people’s self development and their aspirations to become professional athletes. The support and nurturing of the next generation of talent is imperative to Tony; as a role model for fans of all ages, his Tony Hawk Foundation has donated almost $8 million to over 600 skatepark projects throughout the world. Tony says, “I’m looking forward to my chat at Esports BAR+ Americas. I’ll be happy to share my experiences and insights, especially if it can help to inspire kids to strive to be their best selves and the ultimate pro athletes. It’s so important for the industry they’re entering into to support them in the most meaningful way.”
Esports BAR Director, Arnaud Verlhac, says, “We’re really excited to be welcoming Tony to Esports BAR+ Americas. His experience, sporting achievements and the contribution he’s made to the industry are unparalleled. We feel privileged to have the opportunity to listen to his insights, which are sure to prove both fascinating and inspiring to our delegates. We can’t wait!”
Across the 4-day digital event, Esports BAR+ Americas will also explore the themes of Monetisation, Innovation, Investments and Audiences, look at the growing connection between sport and esports, and touch on the importance of education in this ever-growing sector of the entertainment industry. Most importantly at such an uncertain time for the commercial world for its international delegates, it will feature a targeted networking platform, enabling 1-to-1 business meetings.
Esports BAR+ Americas will be an entirely online event, 22-25 September. Programme, speaker details and registration information can be found here.
About Tony Hawk - Tony turned pro skater by fourteen. By sixteen he was widely considered the best skateboarder on earth. World Champion for 12 years in a row, Tony continues to skate demos and exhibitions internationally, making him the most recognised action-sports figure in the world. In 1999, he partnered with Activision to create the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater ™ video game. Today, the Tony Hawk brand includes a billion-dollar video game franchise, successful businesses such as Birdhouse Skateboards, Hawk Clothing, and the Tony Hawk Signature Series sporting goods and toys.
Tony’s fan base numbers in the millions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. His video game series has surpassed $1.4 billion in sales, and his first mobile game, Tony Hawk’s Skate Jam, launched in December 2018. In 2012, in partnership with Google Inc., Tony’s film production company, 900 Films, launched the RIDE Channel which has since grown into the biggest skateboard destination on YouTube.
The Tony Hawk Foundation has given over $7.9 million to over 600 skatepark projects throughout the world. Tony’s foundation helps finance public skateparks in low-income areas in all 50 states and other parts of the world through their partnership with Skateistan, providing a safe place to skate. Skateparks that received financial assistance from the Tony Hawk Foundation currently serve over 6-million kids annually.
