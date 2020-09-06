Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 6th September 2020
Active cases: 1,773 New cases: 46 New tests: 202 Total confirmed: 3,197 Recovered: 1,324 (+9) Deaths: 99 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
