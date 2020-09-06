Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 update in Africa as of 6 September 2020, 9AM EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,291,724) deaths (31,056), and recoveries (1,031,453) by region: Central (55,316 cases; 1,047 deaths; 47,535 recoveries): Burundi (445; 1; 357), Cameroon (19,604; 414; 18,448), CAR (4,729; 62; 1,818), Chad (1,034; 77; 914), Congo (4,856; 82; 3,882), DRC (10,178; 260; 9,420), Equatorial Guinea (4,972; 83; 4,413), Gabon (8,601; 53; 7,424), Sao Tome & Principe (897; 15; 859).
Eastern (142,096; 2,822; 77,241): Comoros (452; 7; 410), Djibouti (5,387; 60; 5,327), Eritrea (330; 0; 295), Ethiopia (57,466; 897; 20,776), Kenya (35,020; 594; 21,158), Madagascar (15,269; 199; 14,113), Mauritius (356; 10; 335), Rwanda (4,349; 18; 2,199), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,332; 97; 2,696), South Sudan (2,544; 48; 1,294), Sudan (13,407; 832; 6,725), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (3,539; 39; 1,608).
Northern (244,964; 8,916; 173,828): Algeria (46,071; 1,549; 32,481), Egypt (99,712; 5,511; 77,208), Libya (17,094; 272; 2,025), Mauritania (7,126; 160; 6,464), Morocco (70,160; 1,329; 53,929), Tunisia (4,776; 93; 1,701), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 20).
Southern (685,522; 15,813; 594,106): Angola (2,935; 117; 1,192), Botswana (1,724; 6; 493), Eswatini (4,819; 94; 3,903), Lesotho (1,148; 31; 528), Malawi (5,611; 175; 3,551), Mozambique (4,341; 26; 2,579), Namibia (8,514; 87; 3,643), South Africa (636,884; 14,779; 561,204), Zambia (12,709; 292; 11,668), Zimbabwe (6,837; 206; 5,345).
Western (163,826; 2,458; 138,743): Benin (2,194, 40; 1,793), Burkina Faso (1,447; 55; 1,100), Cape Verde (4,275; 42; 3,611), Côte d'Ivoire (18,472; 119; 17,323), Gambia (3,150; 99; 1,315), Ghana (44,777; 283; 43,693), Guinea (9,579; 61; 8,726), Guinea-Bissau (2,245; 38; 1,226), Liberia (1,306; 82; 1,163), Mali (2,833; 126; 2,233), Niger (1,177; 69; 1,091), Nigeria (54,905; 1,054; 42,922), Senegal (13,948; 287; 9,851), Sierra Leone (2,041; 71; 1,602), Togo (1,477; 32; 1,094).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).