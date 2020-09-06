Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angolan president wants strengthened ties with Eswatini

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 6 - Angolan Head of State João Lourenço has expressed intention to boost the growth, progress and well being between Angola Eswatini Kingdom (former Switzerland) based on strengthened relationship between Luanda and Mbabane. ,

João Lourenço expressed this in a message of congratulations extended to the King Mswati III, ahead of the 52nd anniversary of the National Independence of Eswatini on Sunday. 

Congratulating the people, Government and the leader of the Eswatini Kingdom, the Angolan president expressed desire to make the two States’ historical ties “ an axis that should uphold the common efforts to maximize the potentials of bilateral cooperation.

