Homicide: 2100 Block of Young Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, September 4, 2020, in the 2100 block of Young Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:53 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a person on a bicycle struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple injuries. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The preliminary on scene investigation revealed that the decedent was intentionally struck while crossing the street on his bicycle. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 45 year-old David Farewell, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.