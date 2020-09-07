Banjo.com Now No. 1 Deering Banjo Dealer in the World

An industry leader in serving the needs of fellow banjo players has reached a new milestone.

WEDOWEE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Banjo.com announced today that it is now the No. 1 Deering Banjo dealer in the world.

Barry Waldrep, President and owner of Banjo.com revealed that in early 2020, Banjo.com was chosen by Deering Banjo Company as their No. 1 dealer in the world, making banjo.com the largest seller of American-made banjos in the world.

Waldrep went on to note that Banjo.com has proudly partnered with Deering Banjo Company since 2003 and was the first dealer to be chosen as a Master Dealer.

While Deering is widely known for professional models like the Deering Sierra, their line of Goodtime banjos (https://banjo.com/product-category/deering-goodtimes/) is extremely popular for first-time buyers.

“You can’t beat the quality at that price point,” said Waldrep, a lifelong musician, who has toured professionally for over 30 years and performed with many great artists such as The Zac Brown Band, Randy Travis, Joey & Rory, as well as a few bluegrass greats like John Cowan, Tony Trischka, Scott Vestal, and Tony Rice. “The rim used in their entry-level Goodtime Openback (https://banjo.com/product/deering-goodtime/) is the same rim used in their high-end models.”

Waldrep, who believes strongly in Deering’s craftsmanship, stressed that supporting American companies is important to Banjo.com and that its customers benefit by receiving a superior product to most imported banjos.

“It feels good to know that we are helping to keep Americans employed, especially during the pandemic,” Waldrep said.

Banjo.com has become a recognized leader not only in Bluegrass music but also the Americana, Country, & Rock industries as well. The goal at Banjo.com is to sell products that it believes in itself.

Banjo.com, according to Waldrep, wants every customer from the beginner to the professional to have the best experience possible. Its personal and professional principles are based on its Christian faith.

“We strive to honor God in all that we do,” said Waldrep.

For more information, please visit https://banjo.com/banjo-blog/ and https://banjo.com/about/.

