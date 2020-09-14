The Female Entrepreneur Summit Will Become a Virtual Event on October 28, 2020
The Female Entrepreneur Summit, presented by Contempo Design + Communications, will take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in a live-streamed format.
Considering the business challenges entrepreneurs have faced this year, I wanted this event to go on”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The event, now in its ninth year, regularly draws more than 400 of the region’s most dynamic and forward-thinking female entrepreneurs for a day-long schedule of speakers, panel discussions, exhibitions and networking opportunities. The 2020 event will be adapted for COVID-19 restrictions.
— Renée Deluca Dolan, President and Founder of Contempo
“Considering the business challenges entrepreneurs have faced this year, I wanted this event to go on” said Renée DeLuca Dolan, president and founder of Contempo Design _ Communications and the creator of the Female Entrepreneur Summit. “Our speakers were secured, and the agenda had been planned. It made sense to adapt for the times and create the most interactive virtual event we could.”
The Female Entrepreneur Summit will run 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and include keynote speakers, interactive networking via chat rooms and virtual meeting spaces, and an exhibitor showcase that will enable direct conversation. Attendees will glean advice and inspiration from more than 20 successful women business owners from the Cleveland area and beyond.
The ticket price has been lowered this year, making the event accessible to entrepreneurs who might be impacted by the COVID-19 economic fallout.
Programs and topics will focus on leadership development, marketing and sales strategies, HR compliance and work-life integration, among others.
Using virtual technology DeLuca Dolan intends to create an event that feels authentic and builds connections. “We’re creating a live-streamed show with interactive features so attendees can meet each other, browse products and services, and network for camaraderie or leads.”
Keynote Speakers:
• Jennifer Gluckow Gitomer, President and Founder of Sales in a New York Minute, will present Sales Strategies to Build Your Business with Ease without Working 24/7.
• Tanisha Robinson, Founder and CEO of W*nder, will present Your Business as a Lever for Impact.
• Madison Mikhail Bush, Founder and CEO of POINT App, will present Do More Good in Your Own Cities
Session topics include:
• Lessons Learned from 15,000 Pitches, presented by Angela Lee, Professor of Practice & Chief Innovation Officer of Columbia Business School and Founder of 37 Angels
• Intentional Networking – Everyone Leaves with a Lead, guided by Patrice Blakemore, Esq., Director, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses
• Marketing and Branding Secrets from Cleveland’s Female Business Leaders, moderated by Gabrielle Christman, CEO of Hunter International, will feature insights from Susie Frazier (Designing for Wellness), Tami Schneider (Cleveland Yoga), Ariane Kirkpatrick (The AKA Group), and Dr. Batula Zaidi (Science First Partnerships).
The Female Entrepreneur Summit is produced by Contempo Design + Communications and presented with support from Kent State University College of Business Administration and Key4Women.
FULL EVENT DETAILS
Visit FESCleveland.com for a full agenda.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for the 2020 Female Entrepreneur Summit are $125 until September 30 and $150 beginning October 1 and available at Contempocleveland.com/FES
ABOUT CONTEMPO DESIGN + COMMUNICATIONS
Founded in 1996 by Renée DeLuca Dolan, the company is a full-service design and communications firm providing visual branding, environmental graphic design and digital creative for businesses and organizations throughout Northeast Ohio. Contempo Design + Communications is the official design partner of the Cleveland Indians. Find out more at contempocleveland.com.
