Carl Kruse Encourages Support of "Esquina de Abuela"
Artist Sanctuary in Miami Seeks To Raise FundsMIAMI, FL, USA, September 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carl Kruse blog, "Rummaging for The Useful," encourages one and all to support the "Esquina de Abuela" artist initiative in Miami.
Esquina de Abuela, -- or "Grandma's Corner" -- is located at 2705 NW 22nd Avenue in Miami and brings together artists from around the world to collaborate. The center also shares its facilities with other nonprofit groups in Miami, co-hosting events for the community.
In its ongoing fundraising efforts, Esquina de Abuela made waves earlier this year by tokenizing one of its murals on the Bitcoin blockchain.
The mural, "PRECOLUMBIAN," by Ecuadorean artist Apitatan has been tokenized on the CounterParty platform, a blockchain that allows smart contract functionality on Bitcoin, thereby enabling the digital subdivision of the mural into 1 million "tokens," of which anyone can own one or more pieces.
Click here to learn more about https://esquinadeabuela.com/ .
The blog post on the tokenization of the mural is at the Carl Kruse Blog -- https://carlkruse.at/tokenizing-murals-at-esquina-de-abuela-miami/
