Coronavirus: African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases as at 5 Septemeber 9am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,284,261) deaths (30,832), and recoveries (1,024,057) by region:
Central (55,276 cases; 1,047 deaths; 47,526 recoveries): Burundi (445; 1; 357), Cameroon (19,604; 414; 18,448), CAR (4,729; 62; 1,818), Chad (1,023; 77; 914), Congo (4,856; 82; 3,882), DRC (10,149; 260; 9,411), Equatorial Guinea (4,972; 83; 4,413), Gabon (8,601; 53; 7,424), Sao Tome & Principe (897; 15; 859)
Eastern (140,467; 2,785; 76,775): Comoros (448; 7; 410), Djibouti (5,387; 60; 5,327), Eritrea (330; 0; 295), Ethiopia (56,516; 880; 20,612), Kenya (34,884; 589; 21,059), Madagascar (15,187; 198; 14,075),
Mauritius (356; 10; 335), Rwanda (4,304; 18; 2,191), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,332; 97; 2,696), South Sudan (2,536; 47; 1,294), Sudan (13,189; 823; 6,612), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (3,353; 35; 1,564)
Northern (242,078; 8,837; 171,140): Algeria (45,773; 1,539; 32,259), Egypt (99,582; 5,495; 76,305), Libya (16,445; 262; 1,910), Mauritania (7,106; 160; 6,464), Morocco (68,605; 1,292; 52,483), Tunisia (4,542; 87; 1,699), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 20)
Southern (683,278; 15,710; 590,422): Angola (2,876; 115; 1,167), Botswana (1,724; 6; 493), Eswatini (4,780; 94; 3,844), Lesotho (1,148; 31; 528), Malawi (5,608; 175; 3,533), Mozambique (4,265; 26; 2,511), Namibia (8,323; 87; 3,611), South Africa (635,078; 14,678; 557,818), Zambia (12,639; 292; 11,572), Zimbabwe (6,837; 206; 5,345)
Western (163,162; 2,453; 138,194): Benin (2,145, 40; 1,738), Burkina Faso (1,408; 55; 1,098), Cape Verde (4,200; 41; 3,562), Côte d'Ivoire (18,269; 119; 17,162), Gambia (3,120; 99; 1,295), Ghana (44,777; 283; 43,693), Guinea (9,579; 61; 8,726), Guinea-Bissau (2,245; 38; 1,226), Liberia (1,306; 82; 1,163), Mali (2,814; 126; 2,220), Niger (1,177; 69; 1,091), Nigeria (54,743; 1,051; 42,816), Senegal (13,881; 287; 9,723), Sierra Leone (2,041; 71; 1,602), Togo (1,457; 31; 1,079)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).