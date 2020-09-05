Foreign minister pays tribute to former Indian President

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 5 - Foreign Minister Téte António Friday paid homage to former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who died on 31 August at the age of 84. ,

In the condolence book, the minister stressed that "the former president will remain as one of the greatest leaders of India and the world, who served his country in such key areas, including diplomacy, where he served, twice, as foreign minister.

The minister expressed on the behalf of the Angolan government, "the deepest condolences to the people of India for the passing away of the former president, Pranab Murherjee, a man with exceptional professional leadership qualities.

Relations between Angola and India date back to 1761 (the time of the Portuguese colonisation), when some regions of India (Goa, Damao and Dio) were considered, like was Angola, Portuguese territories.

India offers 30 scholarships for post-graduate courses and 30 places under the technical and economic cooperation programme.

By 2013, trade between the two countries had totalled around USS 7.5 billion, a figure that has fallen in recent years.