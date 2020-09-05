Welcome to Game Live! a multi-media initiative from the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU)

We aim to give you news and information about the activities of the KRU (www.KRU.co.ke) while also sharing various insights revolving around the rugby eco-system.

This edition features news about the Kenya Lionesses and their Olympic ambitions, Celestine Masinde's balancing act, the adoption of emotional intelligence by the senior and junior men's national teams as well as our rugby for beginners segment.

Download your copy now on www.KRU.co.ke/download/game-live-september-2020

Enjoy the publication and feel free to give us feedback via email info@kru.co.ke

