Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,143 in the last 365 days.

Welcome to Game Live! a multi-media initiative from the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU)

We aim to give you news and information about the activities of the KRU (www.KRU.co.ke) while also sharing various insights revolving around the rugby eco-system.

This edition features news about the Kenya Lionesses and their Olympic ambitions, Celestine Masinde's balancing act, the adoption of emotional intelligence by the senior and junior men's national teams as well as our rugby for beginners segment.

Download your copy now on www.KRU.co.ke/download/game-live-september-2020

Enjoy the publication and feel free to give us feedback via email info@kru.co.ke

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com

You just read:

Welcome to Game Live! a multi-media initiative from the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU)

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.