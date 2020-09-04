Pelosi Statement on Trump Comments on Sacrifice of American Servicemembers

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on reporting that President Trump repeatedly made comments ridiculing the sacrifice of American servicemembers, including those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms:

“The President’s repeated disparagement of our men and women in uniform, calling them ‘losers’ and ‘suckers,’ is profoundly appalling. In 2015, he attacked Senator John McCain saying that ‘I like people who weren’t captured.’ Every day, Trump makes clear that he does not comprehend what it means to sacrifice for one’s country – as he consistently puts his own interests ahead of our national security and those who defend it.

“The President, as Commander-in-Chief, has a solemn responsibility to defend our heroes by prioritizing force protection. Yet, Trump obstinately refuses to stand up to Putin for offering Taliban-connected militants bounties for killing American and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

“Our military deserves a Commander-in-Chief who respects their service. Clearly, Trump does not.”

# # #