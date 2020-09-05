Tips for a safe & fun Labor Day weekend from the Department of Health

For immediate release: September 4, 2020 (20-162)

OLYMPIA – From backyard barbecues to diving in to your favorite swimming hole, Labor Day weekend is not only an opportunity to reflect on the contributions America’s labor force has made to our country, but for many, it is also a time to celebrate the unofficial end of the summer season.

The Department of Health wants Washington’s residents to have a fun holiday weekend, while also remembering a few key things to help keep you and your loved ones safe from COVID-19.

Here is a short list of things to keep in mind when it comes to gathering together in the time of COVID-19:

Online gatherings are the safest option

Seeing people outside is safer than inside

Small groups are safer than large groups

Less time together is safer than more time together

Within six feet, face coverings with people outside your household really are a must

No communal food or drinks

Skip the hugs and handshakes

If you aren’t feeling well, stay home this weekend

If you are to take part in a small social gathering this weekend, just make sure it’s outdoors, with well-placed bottles of hand sanitizer, chairs (and therefore people) spread at least six feet apart, and masks aplenty.

Here are some other enjoyable activities you can safely partake in over the weekend while adhering to proper COVID-19 safety guidance:

Walking, running and hiking

Rollerblading and biking

Golfing

Camping

Kayaking, boating and sailing

Fitness classes, held outside, that allow distance

Venture out to a local farm or orchard… With fall around the corner, and many farms with plentiful crops ready to harvest across the state, the Washington State Department of Health is now allowing U-Pick farm operations, indoor retail and indoor food service in counties in modified phase 1 of the Safe Start plan. Other agritourism activities in the state’s Phase 2 agritourism guidance are not currently permitted in modified phase 1 counties.

With the proper care and precautions, we can honor our workforce and all they do for us, while keeping those near us safe and having a fun and memorable Labor Day weekend.

Happy Labor Day Washington!

You can read about more ideas and guidance that will help you enjoy your Labor Day weekend safely here at the Department of Health’s blog.

