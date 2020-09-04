Suspect Sought in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 1600 block of Argonne Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Friday, September 4, 2020, in the 1600 block of Argonne Place, Northwest.

At approximately 7:37 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'8"in height and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/6Ewwf2XRFLY

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.