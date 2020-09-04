9/4/2020

CFO Patronis Applauds Governor DeSantis on Signing Senate Bill 294

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement regarding Governor DeSantis signing Senate Bill 294, the Florida Veterans Protection Act. This legislation will help protect veterans by adding the victimization of 10 or more veterans as an aggravated white-collar crime. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Thank you to Governor DeSantis for protecting our Veterans by signing Senate Bill 294 today. Veterans are twice as likely to be targeted for scams than you or me. It’s unconscionable that anyone would steal from the brave men and women who served our nation so admirably. I’m thankful for Senator Tom Wright and for Representative Bobby Payne for championing this important legislation.” Senator Tom Wright said, “I was proud to sponsor this important legislation to protect Florida’s veterans from fraud. These men and women served our country and we must do everything we can to ensure they are not victimized by scam artists looking to make a quick buck.” Representative Bobby Payne said, “Thanks to Governor DeSantis and CFO Patronis for their support to ensure that Florida remains the best state in the nation for veterans to call home. By signing this legislation, we’ll send a clear message that there is zero tolerance for scam artists who target veterans. We are committed to serving our state’s veterans just as they selflessly served to protect us at home and abroad.”

