Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,201 in the last 365 days.

Former School Nurse Indicted, Accused of Stealing Medication

CAMPBELL COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Campbell County school nurse.

In December 2019, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Agents began investigating allegations of theft involving Sherry Lancaster (DOB 06/07/64). During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Lancaster, who was employed as a school nurse with the Campbell County School System, used her position to steal prescription medications belonging to students.  

On Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Lancaster with six counts of Obtaining Drugs by Fraud and five counts of Theft. Today, she was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Former School Nurse Indicted, Accused of Stealing Medication

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.