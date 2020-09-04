NDDOT extends comment period for public input on proposed Williston Northeast Truck Reliever Route

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) announced today that the public input comment period for the Williston Northeast Truck Reliever Route has been extended through September 18.

An August 31 Virtual Hearing presented information and requested public input and comments on the environmental assessment for the proposed project from North Dakota Highway 1804 east of Williston to the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and U.S. Highway 85.

NDDOT encourages the public to provide input and comments through several avenues which includes phone calls, emails, and letters. The recorded presentation is posted on NDDOT’s website to enable the public to watch the presentation at any time over the next two weeks. You can access the recorded presentation and other materials on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links.

Comments may be sent to Jennifer Hanley, PE, Ulteig Engineers, 3350 38th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58104 or at jennifer.hanley@ulteig.com with “Virtual Public Hearing” in the subject heading.

Verbal statements or comments about this project can be provided by leaving a voicemail message at 701-328-2160. Please include the name of the project (Williston Northeast Truck Reliever Route), your name and address in your message. Please limit your message to five minutes.

The environmental assessment is also available for review by appointment at the NDDOT Williston District Office, Williston Community Library, Williston City Hall, Williams County office, Federal Highway Administration building in Bismarck and at the information desk of the NDDOT Central Office.

NDDOT will also hold a live virtual meeting on the project in the near future. For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Jennifer Hanley, 701-280-8582 or at jennifer.hanley@ulteig.com.