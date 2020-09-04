RUTLAND BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER
PRESS RELEASE:
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B403410
TROOPER: Trooper Steven Schutt
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 04, 2020 1240 hours
LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Michael Fabian
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the identities of victims of Domestic Violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 04, 2020, at approximately 1240 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, responded to a complaint about a person in violation of an abuse prevention order. Upon arrival Troopers discovered Michael Fabian was in contact with a prohibited person named, in a court ordered relief from abuse order. Fabian was subsequently taken into custody and charged with Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.
Fabian was released on a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date.
LODGED - LOCATION: Citation Issued / Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: October 26, 2020, at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.