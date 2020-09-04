RUTLAND BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER

PRESS RELEASE:

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B403410

TROOPER: Trooper Steven Schutt

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 04, 2020 1240 hours

LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Michael Fabian

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the identities of victims of Domestic Violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 04, 2020, at approximately 1240 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, responded to a complaint about a person in violation of an abuse prevention order. Upon arrival Troopers discovered Michael Fabian was in contact with a prohibited person named, in a court ordered relief from abuse order. Fabian was subsequently taken into custody and charged with Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.

Fabian was released on a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date.

LODGED - LOCATION: Citation Issued / Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division

BAIL: ­None

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: October 26, 2020, at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.