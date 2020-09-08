LRS Joins Lupus Society of Illinois to Fundraise and Transform Lives for the Fifth Consecutive Year
Since 2016, Lakeshore has raised a total of nearly $350,000 to work towards support, resources and a future cure for those battling lupusMORTON GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest’s leading independent recycling and waste diversion provider, announced it is raising money for Lupus Society of Illinois (LSI) for the fifth consecutive year through its annual raffle, which will be held on September 25. LRS will combine the forces of its nearly 15 Midwest facilities to work towards a common goal of helping this worthy organization.
Lupus is a long-term autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack healthy cells. There is currently not a cure for lupus, but treatment can help control symptoms. About 5 million people live with lupus worldwide; impacting people of all ages, races and genders. Ninety percent of the people living with lupus are women, and African Americans are two to three times more likely to acquire the disease. Despite these trends, lupus can impact any race, gender and age group. Due to this, lupus does not gain the awareness and resources it needs to help those impacted throughout their lifetimes.
“In the last few months, we have faced exceedingly challenging times during this global pandemic. Though COVID-19 has swept through the world, other diseases and illnesses are still at large and continue to need funding and research, many of which are more critical due to the impact of COVID-19, such as lupus,” said LRS’ CEO Alan T. Handley. “With the ongoing pandemic, Lupus Society of Illinois needs our support more than ever and as an annual sponsor, LRS plans to have our fifth consecutive lupus raffle on September 25 in which all proceeds go to Lupus Society of Illinois.”
LSI is the Midwest’s leading non-profit health organization that is dedicated to finding the causes and cure for lupus. LSI promotes lupus awareness and assists health care professionals by providing personalized resources for the lupus community while supporting research. Providing practical resources such as educational programs, support programs and financial assistance to the lupus community is LSI’s primary focus.
“LSI promotes lupus awareness and complements the work of health care professionals by supporting research and conducting education programs so everyone affected by lupus can have an improved quality of life,” said LSI President, Mary Dollear. “Sponsors, such as LRS, are a crucial part in LSI’s commitment to raising awareness, resources and funds for the lupus community.”
“LRS has been a crucial sponsor these last five years for LSI. Through participating in our annual Lupus Walk in Chicago to raising hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to help fight lupus, their commitment and contributions to lupus funding and research is unparalleled,” said LSI CEO, Charles Brummell. “The money raised by LSI and our sponsors such as LRS go towards lupus research and resource for health care professionals studying causes of the disease and possible cures for lupus.”
To enter LRS’ annual raffle and raise money to help those battling lupus, donate to LRS team page on the LSI website here http://ow.ly/shsV50AVKih.
Lakeshore Recycling Systems is the largest privately-held waste services company in Illinois and Wisconsin. For over 20 years, LRS has specialized in recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services, portable restroom rentals, mulch distribution, street sweeping, on-site storage and comprehensive waste removal for businesses and residential homeowners in Chicago, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Delivering services through 13 regional hubs, LRS owns and operates 15 facilities, a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 900 full-time employees.
LRS holds numerous industry honors and accolades, including: the 2018 Illinois Sustainability Award; the Better Business Bureau’s 2018 Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics; Chicago Public Schools' Best Partnership Award; and ranks #35 on the latest Waste360 Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America. Controlling over 2.5 million tons-per-year, LRS diverts more waste from landfills than any other provider through safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
