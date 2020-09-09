Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Grants Available for Research into Causes, Treatments and Cure for Job Syndrome, Multisystem Immunodeficiency Disorder

Job Research Foundation, which seeks to help find a cure for Job Syndrome, has announced the third round of grant funding.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Job Research Foundation, which seeks to help find a cure for Job Syndrome by providing the global scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder, has announced the third round of grant funding. The Foundation will award two two-year grants in the amount of $200,000 each. The grants will be awarded to scientific researchers who are investigating the causes of, and treatments for, Job Syndrome. Grant applications can be found online at www.jobresearchfoundation.org . Deadline to apply is October 16, 2020.

“Our long-term goal is to help advance research to find a cure for Job Syndrome,” said Ted Lavin, co-founder of The Job Research Foundation. “In the short term, we hope the research will improve the treatments for patients suffering from Job Syndrome. These grants are meant to make both goals a reality as quickly as possible.”

In 2018, Job Research Foundation awarded four grants in the first round of funding to researchers from Australia, Spain, Germany, and the United States. In 2019, four grants were awarded to researchers in the United States and the United Kingdom in the second round of funding.

Special consideration will be given to research focused on Job Syndrome and Pulmonary Function. Previous applicants can apply in subsequent years to extend their research. The application process is open to researchers world-wide and awardees will be notified in early November.

The Job Research Foundation seeks to not only help find a cure for Job Syndrome by providing the scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder, but also hopes that investigators will research treatments to help those suffering with Job Syndrome. Job Syndrome, also known as Autosomal Dominant Hyperimmunoglobulin E Syndrome (AD-HIES), was discovered in 1966 and is a multisystem immunodeficiency disorder found in males and females worldwide. Visit https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/ for additional details.

