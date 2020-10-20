Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Is Urging a VFW Member Who Has a Navy Veteran Friend with Lung Cancer in Colorado to tell his Wife to Call the Lawyers at KVO About Compensation-If he Had Asbestos Exposure

"Most Navy Veterans who now have lung cancer-and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. ” — Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

DENVER, COLORADO , USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a member of the American Legion or VFW who has a Navy Veteran friend with lung cancer to please ask him if he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy. If the answer is yes--please ask-his wife or family to call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste-KVO about compensation at 800-714-0303. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the financial compensation claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans who now have lung cancer-and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If this sounds like a friend-please tell their family to call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO at 800-714-0303. Financial compensation might be significant." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thronton, Pueblo, Greeley or anywhere in Colorado. https://Colorado.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Colorado include US Navy Veterans, workers at Fort Carson, or Cheyenne Mountain, workers at one of Colorado’s 12 coal fired power plants, miners, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Colorado. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.