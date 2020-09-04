Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) Restricted Overnights Next Week for Survey Operations in Lower Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – Overnight lane closures are scheduled next week on westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) between the U.S. 1 (City Avenue) and Gladwyne interchanges in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Tuesday, September 8 and Wednesday, September 9, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for survey operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

