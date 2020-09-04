Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 19 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Single-lane Restrictions Continue in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing long-term lane restrictions on Route 19 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue through Friday, September 11.

Around-the-clock single-lane restrictions in both directions of Route 19 between I-376 and the West End Circle will continue through 5 p.m. Friday, September 11.  Crews will conduct sign structure work, overhead lane control installation, rock fall fence repairs, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Short-term single-lane daylight restrictions will continue after September 11 for various punch-list work. Information on those restrictions will be provided prior to the work occurring.

The work is part of the $14.55 million improvement project. Work completed in 2019 includes concrete reconstruction of Route 19, lengthening of the Wabash Street deceleration ramp, the Shaler Street Bridge replacement and ramp reconstruction work.

Crews from Swank Construction Company, LLC will conduct the work.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

