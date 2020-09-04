Route 2001 McKeesport Road Single-lane Restrictions Next Week in Elizabeth

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on McKeesport Road (Route 2001) in Elizabeth Borough, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, September 8 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur as needed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on McKeesport Road between the Market Street/3rd Avenue intersection and Cemetery Street through Saturday, September 12. Crews will conduct preparatory work for the upcoming culvert replacement project.

Additional details on the project will be provided in advance of the long-term closure of the roadway.

Motorists are advised to use caution. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

