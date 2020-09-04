Route 4040 37th Street Extension Gas Line Work Begins Next Week in Chippewa Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line installation work on Route 4040 (37th Street Extension) in Chippewa Township, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, September 8 weather permitting.

A full-closure of 37th Street Extension between Wallace Run Road and McKinley Road will occur around-the-clock from 7 a.m. Tuesday, September 8 continuously through 7 p.m. Monday, September 14 as crews from Minnesota Limited conduct gas line work. Traffic will be detoured via Wallace Run Road and McKinley Road.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Travis Gehr at 330-440-4959 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #