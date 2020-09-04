Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 4040 37th Street Extension Gas Line Work Begins Next Week in Chippewa Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line installation work on Route 4040 (37th Street Extension) in Chippewa Township, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, September 8 weather permitting.

A full-closure of 37th Street Extension between Wallace Run Road and McKinley Road will occur around-the-clock from 7 a.m. Tuesday, September 8 continuously through 7 p.m. Monday, September 14 as crews from Minnesota Limited conduct gas line work. Traffic will be detoured via Wallace Run Road and McKinley Road.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Travis Gehr at 330-440-4959.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

