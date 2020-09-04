Route 88 Library Road Roadway Improvements Begin Tuesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic shift on Route 88 (Library Road) in South Park Township and the Municipality of Bethel Park, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, September 8 weather permitting.

A traffic shift on Route 88 between Churchill Road and Clifton Road will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and continue around-the-clock through late October as crews from C.H. & D. Enterprises, Inc. conduct roadway replacement and widening work. Traffic will be shifted onto a temporary lane. A single 12-foot wide lane will be maintained in both directions.

The work is part of the $4.37 million Route 88 improvement project which includes the widening of Route 88, replacement of two stone arch bridges, and the addition of left turning lanes at the Clifton Road (Route 3004) and Churchill Road (Route 3022) intersections. Other work includes the addition of a right turning lane from Clifton Road to southbound Route 88, drainage updates, signal improvements, guide rail upgrades, and pavement marking installation.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

