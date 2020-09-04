Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference on Sept. 10

Pisgah, Iowa – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference at 9 a.m., on Sept. 10.

The teleconference is open to the public. The teleconference will originate from the Brent Olson Visitors Center, 206 Polk Street, in Pisgah. To call in to the teleconference, dial 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes prior to the meeting. When prompted, enter conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Kim Francisco, Dennis Schemmel, Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett and Laura Foell. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Sept. 10 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda*

Approve Minutes of Aug. 13 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Request

Contract with NatureServe

*2020-2021 Deer Management Zone Hunts (Amended – Honey Creek State Park)

Chapter 22, Part 2, Habitat and Public Access Program – Final Rule

Chapter 40, Boating Speed and Distance Zoning (Mississippi River) – Final Rule

Contract with Visual Labs, Inc.

*Timber Sale Contract with Yoder Sawmill, LLC for Shimek State Forest

*Timber Sale Contract with Kendrick, Inc. for Yellow River State Forest (one site)

*Timber Sale Contract with Kendrick, Inc. for Yellow River State Forest (two sites)

Contract with the University of Iowa

Public Land Acquisition Projects

North River Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Warren County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

Heendah Hills WMA, Plymouth County – The Nature Conservancy

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Project: Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery Stormwater Improvements, Winneshiek County

General Discussion

Next Meeting, Oct. 8, in Des Moines

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc