Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Announces Beini Zhou and Anand Vasagiri Are Joining the Firm

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) announced today the addition of Beini Zhou and Anand Vasagiri as portfolio managers on the Artisan Partners International Value Team. Mr. Zhou and Mr. Vasagiri will be co-portfolio managers of the forthcoming Artisan International Small Cap Value Strategy, which is expected to launch in October 2020.



The new strategy represents a natural extension for the International Value team as it leverages the International Value strategy’s existing investment philosophy and process. David Samra will serve in an advisory capacity to Mr. Zhou and Mr. Vasagiri for the new strategy.

Prior to joining Artisan, Mr. Zhou was at Matthews Asia, where he was a portfolio manager for the Asia Value and Emerging Markets Equity Funds and co-portfolio manager for the Asia Small Companies Fund. Before joining Matthews Asia, Mr. Zhou worked as a research analyst at Artisan Partners on the Global Value team from 2005 to 2013, at that time working with David Samra and Daniel O’Keefe.

Mr. Vasagiri was previously a co-portfolio manager of the Global Small/Mid Cap portfolio at Paradice Investment Management. Before joining Paradice, Mr. Vasagiri was also an analyst for the Artisan Global Value Team from 2007 to 2010.

Regarding Mr. Zhou’s and Mr. Vasagiri’s joining Artisan Partners, Mr. Samra said, “I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working with Beini and Anand in the past. Both were highly capable analysts who became well-versed in our team’s philosophy and approach to international value investing and were natural candidates to ask to rejoin the team. I’m very pleased this partnership has come to fruition.”

Artisan Partners CEO Eric Colson added, “As a firm, we aim to reinvest in our first-generation franchises by increasing their degrees of freedom in a variety of ways—whether by expanding their range of client offerings or adding talent who can help expand it—all while capitalizing on the teams’ inherent strengths. We are excited for the opportunity to build upon our first-generation International Value franchise with this next-generation strategy, capably helmed by Beini and Anand.”

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.