Immunovant Announces Closing of $200.0 Million Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,060,606 shares of its common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 790,513 additional shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $33.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Immunovant from the offering were approximately $200.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock were sold by Immunovant.



SVB Leerink, Guggenheim Securities and Chardan acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital LLC and Baird acted as the co-lead managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and became effective on September 1, 2020. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6218, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-5548 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or Chardan Capital Markets LLC, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, NY 10004.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

