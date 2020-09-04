ICYMI: White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Praises PA Response to COVID-19

Dr. Deborah Birx, Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House, visited Pennsylvania Thursday to meet with Governor Tom Wolf. During her visit, Dr. Birx praised the Wolf Administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In our fight against COVID-19, the first priority of my administration is to protect the health of Pennsylvanians and their families,” said Gov. Wolf. “We will continue to listen to medical experts and review new research on the virus to ensure we use the most effective tools to combat this pandemic.”

Pennsylvania Capital-Star: Dr. Deborah Birx, Trump’s COVID coordinator, credits Pa.’s ‘remarkable job’ addressing COVID-19 pandemic

“Dr. Deborah Birx, who heads a White House coronavirus working group, told reporters in Harrisburg that Pennsylvania health officials ‘in the March and April time frame, worked really diligently, and Pennsylvanians worked together, to decrease the number of cases.’

“She added that that diligence continued over the summer when cases spiked again, particularly in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.”

Philadelphia Inquirer: White House virus coordinator says Pa. has done a ’remarkable job’ combating pandemic; state says nursing homes can have certain visitors

“A statistical model developed in part at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia helped officials across the United States stem the spread of the coronavirus this summer, the White House’s coronavirus task force coordinator said Thursday.

“The model proved ‘really helpful to us,’ she said. And she praised Pennsylvania’s response to the pandemic, saying the state has done a ‘remarkable job’ in lowering coronavirus cases.”

PennLive: Trump official Dr. Deborah Birx has only praise for how her home state of Pa. has handled COVID-19

“…Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for President Donald Trump, had much praise for Pennsylvania’s response to the pandemic. That includes restrictions on bars, restaurants and gatherings initially made in response to an early-summer COVID-19 spike in the Pittsburgh region.

“’I never give anyone an A, but I think they’re close to a B-plus, A-minus range, a really terrific job,’ she said.”

The Sentinel: Birx praises Pa.’s COVID-19 response, encourages testing even as CDC rolls back guidelines

“Part of her discussion with Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday was ‘about how to best utilize the new antigen tests,’ Birx said Thursday, and also to gather information about what has worked in Pennsylvania heading into Labor Day weekend.

“’Pennsylvanians have done a remarkable job and together need to get through Labor Day weekend protecting one another,’ Birx said.”

Levittown Now: White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Says PA Doing Well Fighting Pandemic

“The doctor thanked Pennsylvanians and health officials for the way they’ve handled the ongoing pandemic that has sickened at least 6,087,403 Americans and killed 185,092 people. As of Thursday, the state reported 136,771 cases and 7,732 deaths since the pandemic began.

“Birx noted that a mid-summer spike in cases was brought down due to solid leadership and citizens giving physical distance and wearing masks, simple ways to slow the spread of the virus.”