Joty Kay Releases First Single "Jyotiana (Feat Fateh & Amar Sandhu) [Remix]"
The Talented Radio Hosts Adds Musical Artist to Her RepertoireLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joty Kay released her first single “Jyotiana (Feat Fateh & Amar Sandhu) [Remix]" which is a playful remix of the popular song "Jyotiana" by two Indian urban singers Amar Sandhu & Fateh Doe. This is her first single as a musical artist.
Many know Joty as an Indian entertainer who gained her popularity from Vine by having more than 100 million views and a growing fan base of more than 70,000 supporters and counting. Escaping a toxic home environment at a young age, she moved to LA. From sleeping on friends' couches to living alone in her own apartment, Joty is a successful Podcast Host, Influencer, Part-time Comedian, and now Musical Artist.
“As I watched the video and heard the song I felt like I should write a verse on the song from a girl’s perspective. The guys are hyping the girl up, but what does the girl have to say? So I wrote a verse rapped a few times on my computer. I was shy about sending it to my friends, but after a few months I sent it to my friends and they loved it. Then I decided to make a video that I feel would have fit the verse and song. Just bad brown girl vibes. You don't see a lot of our Indian women comfortable doing something like this and I thought I would shake things up.”
The music video, out next week, was directed by Joty and shot and edited by "Bloomy", @bloomythegoat on Instagram. The song can be streamed on all platforms and listened to here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jotykay/jyotina-feat-fateh--amar-sandhu-remix
If you are interested in an interview with Joty or have further questions, please feel free to contact me at
Amanda@OtterPR.com, or +1 (916) 690-7787.
Sincerely,
Amanda Cosenza
Press Contact, Otter PR
Amanda Cosenza
Otter PR
+1 916-690-7787
email us here