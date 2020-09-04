Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Joty Kay Releases First Single "Jyotiana (Feat Fateh & Amar Sandhu) [Remix]"

The Talented Radio Hosts Adds Musical Artist to Her Repertoire

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joty Kay released her first single “Jyotiana (Feat Fateh & Amar Sandhu) [Remix]" which is a playful remix of the popular song "Jyotiana" by two Indian urban singers Amar Sandhu & Fateh Doe. This is her first single as a musical artist.

Many know Joty as an Indian entertainer who gained her popularity from Vine by having more than 100 million views and a growing fan base of more than 70,000 supporters and counting. Escaping a toxic home environment at a young age, she moved to LA. From sleeping on friends' couches to living alone in her own apartment, Joty is a successful Podcast Host, Influencer, Part-time Comedian, and now Musical Artist.

“As I watched the video and heard the song I felt like I should write a verse on the song from a girl’s perspective. The guys are hyping the girl up, but what does the girl have to say? So I wrote a verse rapped a few times on my computer. I was shy about sending it to my friends, but after a few months I sent it to my friends and they loved it. Then I decided to make a video that I feel would have fit the verse and song. Just bad brown girl vibes. You don't see a lot of our Indian women comfortable doing something like this and I thought I would shake things up.”

The music video, out next week, was directed by Joty and shot and edited by "Bloomy", @bloomythegoat on Instagram. The song can be streamed on all platforms and listened to here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jotykay/jyotina-feat-fateh--amar-sandhu-remix

