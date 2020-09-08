Number of Homes HERS® Rated Grows in First Half of 2020
Nearly 30,000 More Homes HERS Rated Than This Time Last Year
The demand growth for HERS ratings reflects the resiliency and innovations of the HERS industry and that RESNET is meeting the demand for ratings during this time of disruption of everyday life.”OCEANSIDE, CA, USA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a faltering economy, the demand for HERS grew steadily in the first half of 2020.
In the first six months of the year, there were 146,345 homes rated and entered into the RESNET registry. This compares with the 116,663 homes that were rated during the same period in 2019. In the first half of the year, there were 29,682 more homes rated than in the same period in 2019. 2019 broke the record for the number of homes that were HERS rated in the U.S.
The increase in HERS Rating activity can in part be explained by:
• Home building has been designated an essential activity by most states during the pandemic.
• The relative health of the housing market due to low mortgage interest rates.
• Emergency procedures adopted by RESNET to allow HERS Raters and Rating Field Inspectors (RFIs) to remain safe while at the same time getting business done.
RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden commented, "The demand growth for HERS ratings reflects the resiliency and innovations of the HERS industry, and that RESNET is meeting the demand for ratings during this time of disruption of everyday life."
The following is a comparison of homes that were rated by month in 2020 and 2019.
Number of Homes Entered into the Registry (+ is difference in 2020 over 2019)
January
26,937 21,125 + 5,812
February
20,775 18,139 + 2,636
March
28,367 18,600 + 9,767
April
22,949 19,587 + 3,362
May
23,544 19,695 + 3,849
June
23,773 19,517 + 4,256
Total January – June
146,345 116,663 + 29,682
