FinDec Receives National Recognition from NAPA As a Top Defined Contribution (DC) Advisor Team

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Plan Advisors has published its list of the nation’s top defined contribution (DC) Advisor Teams and national financial advisory firm FinDec, with offices in Stockton, California and Phoenix, has been named one of the top advisor teams in the nation.

Unlike other lists, this focuses on individual firms, or what may, in a wirehouse environment, be referred to as a team, or office, and the assets under advisement related to their defined contribution (DC) practice specifically.

“Since their inception, NAPA’s various industry lists have been a valuable Who’s Who of who matters in the world of retirement plans and retirement plan advisors,” said Nevin Adams, Chief Content Officer of the American Retirement Association, and Editor-in-Chief of NAPA-Net, the nation’s leading online resource for retirement plan advisors. “This latest chapter – the NAPA Top DC Advisor Teams, ranked by self-reported DC assets under advisement – presents a compelling case for the positive impact on the nation’s private retirement system."

The list, which focuses on teams with at least $100 million in AUA, represents more than $1 trillion in DC assets under advisement. Significantly, those teams include more than 1500 advisors – and many more support personnel – working to help Americans prepare for a financially satisfying retirement in 40 states and Puerto Rico. “As the nation’s leading voice for retirement plan advisors, we are pleased to highlight these contributions,” noted Adams.

“This recognition underscores the value our firm puts on creating the best possible retirement solutions for our trusted clients around the nation,” said Michael Lee, CEO of FinDec. “In the more than 30 years our company has been operating, we’ve put our clients and their future first. It’s helped us grow and expand to provide services for even more people. We’re grateful to be with them during every step of life — in the good and challenging times, we’re committed to their retirement goals.”

The list of NAPA’s Top DC Advisor Teams, published in a recent issue of NAPA Net, the Magazine, is available online at https://www.napa-net.org/industry-intel/accolades/top-dc-advisor-teams. The list of NAPA’s Top DC Multi-Office Firms is available online at https://www.napa-net.org/industry-intel/accolades/top-dc-advisor-firms.

About the National Association of Plan Advisors

The National Association of Plan Advisors was created by and for retirement plan advisors. Membership is also open to other retirement industry professionals who support the interests of plan advisors. NAPA is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors. NAPA is part of the American Retirement Association, based in the Washington, D.C. area. More information about NAPA is available at http://napa-net.org.

About FinDec

In 1987, FinDec earned the trust of their first client. It was that trust that built the foundation the company stands on today. Serving a client network of over 10,000 participants and servicing more than $750 million in assets, FinDec continues to operate under its core values of family, integrity, new ideas, determination, excellent service, and putting the client first. These values act as the compass guiding Financial Decisions to create financial freedom for all clients they serve.

Learn more at http://FinDec.com