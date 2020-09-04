Take Action Against Anti-Black Racism #TimeForOwnership

Wise Atangana releases new album Justice for Peace #BlackLivesMatter and launches $100,000 fundraiser to build an Afro-Black Cultural Centre in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event: Invitation to press conference for Wise Atangana ’s new albumLocation: Bank Street at Lisgar Street, in front of the “We Gon’ Be Alright” muralDate: Friday, September 11th, 2020Time: 3:30pm to 4pmInvited guests: Media, City Councillors, Community MembersRSVP: Jessica Ruano, Media Liaison | 613 806 0398 | ruano.jessica@gmail.comWise Atangana invites members of the press and the community to attend the release of his new album Justice for Peace #BlackLivesMatter in conjunction with the launch of his initiative to raise $100,000 to build an Afro-Black Cultural Centre in downtown Ottawa.The Afro-Black Cultural Centre, to be opened in January 2021, will feature a professional audio-video production studio and a collaborative workspace where the next generation of young Black Canadians will strengthen their cultural identity and develop creative, artistic and entrepreneurial skills.The Centre's mission is to teach Black youth how to use art, creativity and technology to create opportunities and deconstruct stereotypes against anti-black racism in Canada and around the world. This will be achieved through the development of identity building, mentoring, and entrepreneurial and artistic development programs.Wise Atangana took inspiration for this project from the recent #BlackLivesMatter march and other acts of solidarity spearheaded by the Black community in response to the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, as well as the daily threats posed to Black people in Canada and globally.About the artist: Wise Atangana is a Canadian artist born and raised in Cameroon in Central Africa. He has offered more than 200 workshops and performances in schools in Ontario and Québec between 2015 and 2020, and he is invited each year to perform at several major festivals across Canada. Wise Atangana describes his musical style as “Afro beat hip-hop fusion” and through his music he replicates what his grandparents did – shares his stories, his beliefs and his experiences as a Black man,Cameroonian, an African and a new Canadian Canada.For more information, to RSVP for this event, or to arrange an interview with Wise Atangana, please contact Jessica Ruano, Media Liaison at 613 806 0398 or ruano.jessica@gmail.com