Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1200 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Friday, September 4, 2020, in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:34 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspects can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.