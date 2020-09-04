Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3900 Block of 12th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Fifth District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the 3900 block of 12th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:48 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, 25 year-old Buhhari Muhammad, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.