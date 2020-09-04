International Leaders Will Convene for the 25th Anniversary of the Beijing Declaration & Platform for Action
EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 15-16, 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, global leaders in the areas of government, non-profit sector, academia, and business will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. The event will be hosted by the World Women Organization (WWO) and co-organized by the Malaysia Foreign Friendship Alliance (MFFA, MFFA initiate by Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Malaysia and lead by Parliament for Deputy Speaker Office). Angela R.M. is the Director-General of the WWO and the Leadership of the MFFA. The WWO is currently registered with the United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and was founded on the belief that women’s overall development is the cornerstone of a peaceful, dignified, and equitable future for all humankind. The WWO is currently headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and maintains a liaison office in New York.
In addition to commemorating the Beijing Declaration, speakers will discuss the state of women’s overall development and gender equality today, in terms of key milestones that have been achieved over the last 25 years and areas that require further growth. The discussion will primarily focus on women’s roles in the areas of economy (economic independence and entrepreneurship), education, society, and health – particularly in the state of the current health crisis. Special Envoy for the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, Jing Zhao CESARONE, will give an overview of the WWO’s mission and vision for women’s overall development, which is firmly rooted in the Beijing Declaration and Platform for action, and gave an introduction to the WWO’s ongoing projects.
Other speakers included:
• Hj Mohd Rashid HASNON, Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Malaysia
• Miwa KATO, Director of Operations in UNODC Headquarters Former UN Women Regional Director of Asia Pacific
• Dr. Padmini MURTHY, MD, Secretary General Medical Women’s International Association
• Yiping ZHOU, Special Envoy and Special Advisor of the World Women Organization, Former Director of the United Nations Office of South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), Former Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for South-South Cooperation
• John W. ALLEN, Former Director of the Business Council for the United Nations
• Dorina BIANCHI, Former Deputy Minister of Cultural Assets and Activities and Tourism of Italia, Member of Parliament
• Mohd Faizal MOHD YUSAK, General Secretary of Malaysia Foreign Friendship Alliance (MFFA)
• Christiane BOKPE ADOVELANDE, Consultant of Ministry of Family and Social Affairs of Benin
• Simon Pierre ADOVELANDE, Presidential Candidate for 2016 Presidential election in Republic of Benin, Ambassador of Republic of Benin to People’s Republic of China
• Maiko TAJIMA, Member of the House of Councilors of Japan, Served with the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme
• Ahmet Mücahit ARINÇ, Member of Parliament of Turkey
• Masato TOMABECHI, Director of Secretaries General Affairs Bureau for House of Representatives of Japan; Member Secretary of Parliament of Japan
• Faroze NADAR, Executive Director of UN Global Compact (Network Malaysia)
• Sunita RAJAKUMAR, Global Advisory Board Member of Nottingham University's School of Business
• Thomas GEHL, Former Core Member of the US President Bill Clinton's environmental legal advisory team
• Wale Idris AJIBADE, Ph.D., Founder and Executive Director of African Views Organization
• Vincent CHUAH, Special Advisor of Prince YM Tengku Dato Dr Hishammuddin Zaizi
• Darshita GILLIES, Founder & CEO of Maanch
• Koay Teng HAI, Representative of Penang State and Member of Wonju State Council of Malaysian Government
• Dr. Priscilla LU, Managing Director, Deutsche Asset Management Americas, Inc
• Dr. Jing MA, Founder & Chairman of Harvard University China-US Health Summit
• Claudio SCHERMI, President of European Dragonboat Federation
• Steve MARKSCHEID, CFO for ChildWise International
• Irene QIAN, General Manager of Forbes China
• Aziz ŞAHİN, President of ATİK
• Guoying SHEN, Business Development Manager of New Zealand government's international business development agency (New Zealand Trade and Enterprise)
• Dr. Linda STILLMAN, Chair of the Young Global Leadership Foundation
• Virginia TAN, Founding partner of Teja Ventures
• Alan WAN, Founder and Chairman of the SPROUT Foundation
• Sha ZHU, Executive Director of Global CSR Foundation
The online conference will also discuss a plan for the Asia Pacific Women’s Leadership Summit during APEC 2020 which will be held in Malaysia in November, 2020. Additionally, the online conference will make preparations for the 2021 World Women Conference on Development.
