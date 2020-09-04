Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sentencing Committee Unveils Uniform Sentencing Recommendations

The committee formed to explore uniform criminal sentencing in Ohio will formally present its recommendations Sept. 24 to the state Criminal Sentencing Commission.

“Felony sentencing in Ohio is a complex, intricate process, and ensuring clear, understandable sentences is critical to the fair administration of justice and for promoting confidence in the system,” said Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, who asked the Criminal Sentencing Commission to convene the ad hoc committee.

The ad hoc group approached its work with the premise that a uniform sentencing entry should serve as a template for courts statewide, prescribing the most concise minimum language required to comply with Rule 32 of the Ohio Rules of Criminal Procedure and existing case law.

The ad hoc committee has endorsed a package of documents for adoption related to felony sentencing, which is the first step to begin standardized, aggregate collection of felony sentencing data in Ohio.

Additional information is available on the sentencing commission website. The commission also invites public comment.               

