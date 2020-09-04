I-95, Woodhaven Road Restricted at Night Next Week for Pavement Marker Installations in Bucks and Philadelphia Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter lane restrictions on Interstate 95 and Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) in Bucks and Philadelphia counties next week from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for raised pavement marker installations under a project to replace or repair raised pavement markings on various highways and ramps throughout the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The pavement markings are a reflective traffic safety measure that increase awareness and visibility during inclement weather or low light conditions.

The work schedules and locations next week are:

Tuesday, September 8, through Thursday, September 10, moving lane restrictions are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Academy Road and I-295/Trenton (northbound) and I-276/Harrisburg (southbound) interchanges in Bensalem and Bristol townships, Bucks County;

Tuesday, September 8, through Thursday, September 10, moving lane restrictions are scheduled in both directions on Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) and U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) interchanges in Philadelphia; and

Tuesday, September 8, through Friday, September 11, moving lane restrictions are scheduled on I-95 in both directions between the Academy Road and the Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

D.W. Miller, Inc. of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, is the general contractor on this project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in summer 2021.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

