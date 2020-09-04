U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) Reduced to Single Lane Next Week for Soil Borings in Upper Chichester Township

King of Prussia, PA — U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers between Sommers Lane and Chelsea Parkway in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County on Tuesday, September 8, through Friday, September 11, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for soil borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The soil borings are part of the advance engineering activities underway for the upcoming Section 102 project to widen and improve approximately two miles of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) between Clayton Park Drive and Chelsea Parkway.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work area or to use an alternate route as significant backups are expected in both directions.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

PennDOT began construction in early 2017 on the first-of-three mainline projects (Section 101) to widen and reconstruct U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) from U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) to just east of Route 452 (Market Street) in Concord, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships, Delaware County.

PennDOT’s contractor is currently in the third-and-final stage of construction on the Section 101 project, which is scheduled to be completed in late 2020.

Design engineering continues on two additional projects (Section 102, 103) that will finish the widening and reconstruction of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) from east of Clayton Park Drive through the Route 452 (Market Street) in Bethel and Upper Chichester townships.

A fourth corridor improvement contract to replace the U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) bridge over the CSX railroad and Bethel Road and complete other improvements to the adjacent Bethel Road Interchange, Section CSX, remains under design as well.

For more information and to sign up for email alerts about the project, go to www.us322conchester.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

